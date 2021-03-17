ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Enfield police are notifying residents about a recent scam that has been reported.
Police said someone is impersonating an Enfield detective, and is 'spoofing' their phone number with the department’s main number (860-763-6400), claiming that the person failed to respond to a subpoena.
The victim was told to purchase gift cards to pay a fine.
Enfield police said they, and no other law enforcement, will accept gift cards in any form as payment for anything at all.
The public is urged to hang up if they receive a phone call like this.
“As a reminder, if you're ever in doubt, hang up and call back the number that called you to check the validity,” the department said in a Facebook post.
