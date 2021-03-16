NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Police were called to a crash involving a school bus in New London Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Lower Boulevard, between Crocker and Lester streets, a little before 3:30 p.m.
There were seven students and two adults on board at the time of the crash.
No injuries were reported.
Eversource was called to the scene, but no power outages were reported as a result.
The New London police chief said drivers are urged to avoid the area.
School bus accident on Lower Boulevard between Crocker and Lester St. Please avoid the area while emergency personnel attend to the scene. pic.twitter.com/bz1PCgn5Ff— ChiefReichard@nlpdct (@ChiefReichard) March 16, 2021
