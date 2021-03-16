Ewn_x1nXAAInFcL.jpg

The school bus crash happened on Lower Boulevard, between Crocker and Lester Street in New London

 New London Police

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Police were called to a crash involving a school bus in New London Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Lower Boulevard, between Crocker and Lester streets, a little before 3:30 p.m.

There were seven students and two adults on board at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Eversource was called to the scene, but no power outages were reported as a result.

The New London police chief said drivers are urged to avoid the area.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.