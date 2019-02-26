NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A student in New Haven is recovering after his foot was run over by a school bus Tuesday morning.
It happened on Ellsworth Avenue, police said.
The 14-year old student walked into the road as the bus drove up.
Police say the teen got on the bus and rode for a few blocks before telling the driver he was hurt.
He was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
