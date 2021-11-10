MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to search for an owner of a dog.
Investigators say the pictured individual has been walking a dog on Main Street and allowing it to defecate in the street.
Not only in the street, but the dog has been defecating more specifically at the front entrance to local businesses.
Anyone that recognizes this person is asked to contact Middletown Animal Control at 860-638-4030.
(1) comment
Slow news day ?
