DURHAM, CT (WFSB) --A serious one vehicle crash closed Route 79 in Durham on Wednesday morning, state police said.
The crash happened in the area of Route 79 at South End Avenue around 4 a.m.
Route 79 is closed indefinitely between South End Avenue and Sand Hill Road.
State police did not have any information about injuries.
