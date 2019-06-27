VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Two people are seriously injured after a crash in Vernon Thursday evening.
The crash happened on Route 83 at the intersection of Merline Road.
According to police, a car and motorcycle were involved in the crash.
Two people are suffering from critical injures.
Route 83 is closed while police investigate the cause of the crash.
One person was taken by Lifestar and another was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance.
No other details have been released.
