HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A serious crash overnight closed Dixwell Avenue in Hamden for several hours.
According to state police, around 2 a.m., a stolen Honda Pilot traveling on Dixwell Avenue crashed into a Nissan Armada and a Chevy Silverado.
Prior to the accident, the Honda, driven by a 19-year-old Jonathan Garcia, was engaged in a police pursuit with North Have Police.
According to state police, Garcia had failed to stop while signaled, which began the pursuit.
A passenger in the Honda has life-threatening injuries.
No charges haven been filed at this time.
State Police said the Honda was stolen from New Britain.
Six other people suffered non-life threatening injuries from the crash.
It is unclear if alcohol was involved.
Dixwell Avenue has reopened.
State Police has taken over the investigation.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
