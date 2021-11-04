FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for teens involved in a string of five armed robberies along the shoreline.
In Fairfield, police said on Wednesday that they were looking for a suspect who robbed two women at gunpoint that morning.
Investigators say that two women, both employees of the Southport School, had just parked their vehicles and began walking towards the building.
It happened around 7:30 a.m.
While on Main Street, a man armed with a handgun went up to them and demanded they hand over their phones and bags.
After they complied, the employees fled into the school, which was then placed under a "secure condition" until police deemed the area safe.
The person police are looking for is described as a black man in his late teens or early twenties, clean shaven, and was wearing a dark, hooded sweatshirt with baggy, dark, denim jeans.
He was last seen heading towards Harbor Road, where police believe he got into a vehicle and fled the area.
No one was injured during the incident and police noted that it's believed that the employees did not know the suspect.
Police later learned that the teens are believed to have been traveling in a stolen car from New Haven when they committed an armed robbery in Clinton on Wednesday morning.
Following the Clinton incident, they then traveled to Branford where they committed a carjacking and another armed robbery.
They’re then believed to have traveled to Fairfield where they committed the Southport robbery.
After that, police said they believe the suspects went to Norwalk to commit another carjacking.
The man responsible for the Fairfield robbery was identified as a 15-year-old with a prior arrest record.
The New Haven Police Department held a “Take into Custody” order for this juvenile for an incident unrelated to the Fairfield robbery. He was taken into custody by the New Haven Police Department during the evening hours on 11/3/21. Charges are currently pending.
