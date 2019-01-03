SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- Shelton police have arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house and assaulting her new boyfriend.
It happened Thursday morning around 5:30 a.m., police said.
The victim reported that 34-year-old Daniel King went into the bedroom where the two were sleeping and grabbed him out of bed and punched him in the face before hitting him with a firearm.
Police said the victim was brought to the hospital to be treated.
King was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and risk of injury to a minor.
Police said two juveniles were in the home at the time of the incident.
He was held on a $250,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Friday.
