SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) – A 31-year-old man from Shelton was killed in a crash that happened Tuesday morning in Seymour.
The motorcycle crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Route 8 north near exit 21.
According to police, 31-year-old Andrew Chapin was traveling north when his motorcycle veered toward the right shoulder and crashed.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
The highway was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone who may have been traveling through the area and may have footage recorded to contact them at 203-393-4200.
