SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – A Shelton mother is facing charges following the death of an infant last December.
Shelton Police arrested 30-year-old Jessyka Oliveira this week, months after the incident happened in December of 2018.
EMS and Shelton Police were called to the home in the downtown area of Shelton for a medical call.
Medical attention was administered to a 5-month-old baby, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
After an investigation, it was found that Oliveira had allegedly left three children unattended at the home for a short period of time two hours prior to the medical call.
The children were all under the age of 6 year old.
Police determined that Oliveira was not truthful during her interview to police.
Oliveira was charged with 3 counts of risk of injury to a minor and one count of interfering with a police officer.
Police did not released details on the death of the infant.
Oliveira was released after posting a $5,000 bond.
