NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A shooting and a fire at a home in New London is under investigation Wednesday night.
Police have a large area blocked off to traffic on Granite Street.
Authorities are not sharing yet if people were injured.
Fire damage is seen from a third floor window of the home.
Officers have been investigating inside the building.
The State Fire Marshal is on scene along with New London Police and New London Fire.
Police say residents have been displaced but did not share how many.
Those without a home tonight will be getting assistance from the American Red Cross.
State Police and the State Fire Marshal are assisting in the investigation.
“I can’t comment any further on the investigation at this point I can just tell you that it’s active and fluid and we are being assisted by our partner agencies,” said Captain Matthew Galante with New London Police.
Police say they will be on scene for most of the night.
Officers were also called to Jefferson Avenue for a report of a separate shooting.
