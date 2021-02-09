HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police were called to the report of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to Garden Street just before 3 p.m.
That's where they found a male victim suffering from numerous gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital where he's listed in serious condition.
A little before 4 p.m., police said Garden Street is closed from Capen to Mather.
Additionally, FD Oates Avenue will be closed from Enfield to Bethel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.
