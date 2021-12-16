SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - A South Windsor man is behind bars, accused of choking a woman.
Kahlil Montgomery, 21, of South Windsor was charged with assault, strangulation, and unlawful restraint.
Police say back on December 7, Montgomery wouldn't allow a woman to leave her vehicle.
Montgomery then put his hands around the woman's neck and covered up her mouth so she couldn't breathe.
Officers took Montgomery into custody at his home Wednesday afternoon and he was given a bond of $50,000 surety bond.
Montgomery was scheduled to be arraigned in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday.
