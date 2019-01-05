HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An on duty State Trooper was involved in a crash this evening on I-84 eastbound in Hartford, State Police said.
The Trooper was rear ended between Exit 50 and Exit 51 around 10:10 p.m.
The crash caused the two right lanes to close.
According to Police, the Trooper was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
No further information is available from Police.
