WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) -- Three people are facing charges after being accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of items from Ulta.
On Monday, police in Westport were alerted to the report of a possible shoplifting incident in progress.
A male and female suspect were seen leaving the store and then spotted getting onto the Merritt Parkway.
An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but they continued on the highway.
They were ultimately stopped near the Fairfield rest area.
The two suspects who had been in the Ulta store were identified as 31-year-old Robert Keeshawn, of New Britain, and 27-year-old Cynphanie Merritt, of Windsor.
They were charged with third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.
Merritt is facing several other charges and is also being held on four outstanding arrest warrants.
A third person taken into custody was a juvenile, who was charged with third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny, and interfering with an officer.
