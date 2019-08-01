STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A school employee from Stonington is under arrest, accused of drinking on school field trip.
Police said 51-year old Stacy Shaw of Mystic is charged with risk of injury.
Shaw had been attending a music competition at Manchester High School with a group of students from Stonington Middle School back in May.
During the performance, police say a principal found her visibly intoxicated in a hallway.
According to arrest documents, Shaw was having trouble walking and had to grab onto the wall multiple times to steady herself.
Police later found two nips in her purse, and another in the trash in school bathroom.
She's since resigned from her position at Stonington Middle School.
