BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) -- A Stratford man is facing a slew of charges following a traffic stop that turned into a drug bust.
On Tuesday, CT State Police arrested 21-year-old Yan Lee DeJesus in Bridgeport.
He was stopped after reportedly driving recklessly and speeding along Route 25 in Bridgeport. The car he was driving also had only one license plate, which appeared to be a misuse, police said.
During the stop, DeJesus was asked to step out of the vehicle after not being able to provide identification or proof of registration or insurance for the car.
As he was being handcuffed, the trooper smelled marijuana.
DeJesus reportedly admitted to having marijuana inside the car.
During a search of the car, police said they found a handgun under the driver side floor mat, drug paraphernalia, packaging material commonly associated with the sale of narcotics, and approximately 167 grams of suspected crack cocaine, along with an assorted amount of other controlled substances were located in the vehicle.
DeJesus is facing several charges, including criminal possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell, use of drug paraphernalia and other motor vehicle charges.
He was released on a $5,000 bond.
