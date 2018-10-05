State police are searching for a man believed to be involved in several car break-ins in the town of Washington.
Police release a photo of the man who is suspected of breaking into numerous cars that were parked at state parks in Washington.
The suspect is believed to have gone through cars while passengers were out on hikes.
Police said he is suspected of stealing credit/debit cards from multiple cars, and later purchased Visa gift cards from stores in the Naugatuck/Watertown area.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-626-7900.
