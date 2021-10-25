NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Newington police are investigating after someone tried to steal a car from a gas station on Monday afternoon.
It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Monday at the Cumberland Farms on Cedar Street.
Police said a young male wearing a camouflaged jacket and red pants got into an unoccupied Audi A5 that was parked at a gas pump.
The suspect then drove off when confronted by the owner of the car, but ended up crashing the car in the parking lot of the gas station.
Police said the suspect then got into a newer model Dodge Durango bearing NY license plates and fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington police at (860) 666-8445.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.