BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A six-hour standoff in Branford ended with the suspect dead. 

Police said a man who was shooting at officers on Main Street on Tuesday afternoon was found dead in the home he was barricaded in. 

It all started unfolding just after 12 p.m. 

Police said they received reports of shots being fired in the area of Main Street and Cherry Hill road.

When officers arrived, heavy gunfire was coming from the upper floors of a business/apartment building.

Although the standoff is over, police still have parts of Main Street blocked off due to multiple crime scenes. 

Police said 911 calls reported that there was a gunshot victim nearby. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

In addition to Connecticut State Police and the South Central Regional SWAT Team responded to the scene, so did members from New Haven's Emergency Service Unit.

Branford police said officers faced heavy gunfire when they responded to the scene on Tuesday, and were "pinned down until armored BearCat vehicles arrived."

A 16-year-old eyewitness said the shots were coming from the second floor of a home, which houses a hair salon on the bottom floor.

"An armored car came up and grabbed us and put it in reverse and dropped us off over at the gas station," said Jacob Oslin. 

Neighbors who were evacuated from their homes for hours were finally able to return around 7  p.m. 

Branford police said that several cars, businesses, and homes were struck from the gunfire. 

Connecticut State Police are taking over the investigation and will release more information as it becomes available. 

