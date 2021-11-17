SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police in Simsbury are investigating recent smash and grabs from cars parked at local school playgrounds.
The four larcenies happened on Tuesday at the Squadron Line School playground/soccer field parking area and the Educational Playcare parking lot on St. John’s Place between 4 and 5 p.m.
Police said in each instance, the suspect broke a window and took a purse that had been left inside the car, in plain view.
The suspect was seen in a newer model white Jeep Grand Cherokee with black wheels/rims.
“The Simsbury Police Department respectfully reminds everyone not to leave valuables in their vehicle. As a friendly reminder, if you witness a crime in progress, please contact the police and do not attempt to intervene,” the department said in a post on Facebook.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Simsbury police at (860) 658-3100.
