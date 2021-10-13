NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are looking into what led up to a crash that happened on I-95 Tuesday afternoon.
It happened around 5:20 p.m. along the southbound side of I-95 in New Haven.
One of the vehicles involved in the crash was a tractor trailer.
On Wednesday, New Haven police said a suspect had carjacked the tractor trailer, but didn't know how to drive it and crashed into several cars.
The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Frank Montes-Rivera.
Police said Montes-Rivera assaulted the truck driver by hitting him with a metal thermos and pushed him out of the tractor onto the highway.
He then began to drive the tractor-trailer and struck 10 vehicles in traffic before coming to final rest against the metal beam guardrail off the right shoulder.
When an officer approached him, police said Montes-Rivera lunged at the trooper, who then deployed his taser.
He then began to fight with two other troopers who were trying to remove him from the truck.
Police said it was clear that Montes-Rivera was under the influence of a narcotic or other substance.
The suspect also tried to disarm one of the troopers by breaking a gun holster.
Ultimately, Montes-Rivera was taken into custody and is being charged with robbery by carjacking, interfering with an officer, assault on public safety, second-degree breach of peace, disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, second-degree assault with a motor vehicle and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and was processed in the hospital.
I-95 south was closed between Exits 46 and 44 for an extended period of time, but has since reopened.
