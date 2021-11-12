WOODSTOCK, CT (WFSB) – CT State Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing over $1,000 worth of power tools from a home in Woodstock.
Police were called to a home on Route 169 Wednesday morning after it was learned that a burglary happened overnight.
It was estimated that over $1,000 worth of power tools were allegedly taken from the home.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 779-4900 x2003.
