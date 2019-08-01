EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) – Police in East Hampton are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a liquor store Thursday evening.
Police were called to the Route 66 Package Store on E. High Street around 5:30 p.m. for the report of an armed robbery.
One of the suspects showed a handgun and demanded money from the employee, according to police.
The employee was not injured, but cash was taken from the register.
The suspects were both seen leaving the scene in an unidentified car.
No description of the suspects was given.
The incident is under investigation by the East Hampton Police Department.
