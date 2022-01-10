MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police in Milford are investigating a home invasion Monday afternoon, officials said.
According to the Milford Detective Bureau, they are investigating a home invasion that occurred on 494 Naugatuck Avenue.
According to the victim, the suspects were armed and wearing an Amazon delivery uniform. The suspects were seen carrying a package.
The suspects then forced their way into the residence after the victim opened the door to take the delivery.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dancy by calling 203-783-4798 or emailing tdancy@milfordct.gov, or by contacting Detective Mahoney by calling 203-783-4727 or by emailing rmahoney@milfordct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.