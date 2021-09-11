NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - Police in Norwich are looking for the people involved in a robbery late Friday night.
Investigators say they were contacted by a clerk at the Shell gas station on West Town Street just before midnight, stating that two allegedly armed black men entered the store and locked him in the bathroom.
The two men were able to get away with cash and several thousand dollars worth of merchandise, including cell phone accessories and cigarettes.
Police said they were last seen driving away in a gold colored Chrysler 300.
One of the suspects is described as being heavy set, while the other was described as being thin and bald.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of either man is asked to contact Detective Meikle at 860-886-5561, ext. 3156 or by email at smeikle@cityofnorwich.org.
You can also submit a tip through the police department's anonymous tip line at 860-886-5561, ext. 4.
