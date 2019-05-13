price chopper shoplift.jpg

Police say these two suspects stole $2,300 worth of medications from Price Chopper (Southington Police)

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Southington are looking to identify two individuals accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of medications from Price Chopper.

The two suspects allegedly stole approximately $2,300 worth of over-the-counter medications on April 19, just before 5 a.m.

Police said the suspects are accused of similar incidents that happened in the surrounding areas.

Anyone with information should contact Southington Police.

