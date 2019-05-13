SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Southington are looking to identify two individuals accused of stealing more than $2,000 worth of medications from Price Chopper.
The two suspects allegedly stole approximately $2,300 worth of over-the-counter medications on April 19, just before 5 a.m.
Price Chopper is open 24 hours, according to its website.
Police said the suspects are accused of similar incidents that happened in the surrounding areas.
Anyone with information should contact Southington Police.
