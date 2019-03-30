WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – The two suspects who took three minor children from a DCF supervised visitation in Waterbury last month and left the country have been extradited back to Connecticut, said police.
Police say Waterbury Detectives assigned to the Fugitive Task Force, with the help of the United States Marshal’s Service, extradited Crystal McGrath and Lester Joy back to Connecticut on Friday.
McGrath and Joy were found in Mazatlan, Mexico with the three children. The children were returned home safely to their guardian with assistance from DCF on March 16th.
According to police, McGrath and Joy were being held at the Denton County Sheriff’s Department in Texas until Friday. They were brought back to the US from Mexico by the United States Marshal’s Service with the help of the Mexican Federal Police.
Police say McGrath and Joy were each charged with three counts of Custodial Interference and three counts of Risk of Injury.
Both suspects are each being held on a $500,000 dollar bond.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.