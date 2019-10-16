PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Putnam are looking for a suspicious man who approached a child on Tuesday afternoon.
The child told police they were approached by a man in a car while in the area of Frank and Centennial streets around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
The driver said something to the effect of “get in the car,” the child told police.
That’s when the child ran away and the car turned down Centennial Street.
Police said the car was described as a newer silver sedan with a roof rack and a tinted rear windshield.
The male driver was described as having short grey/brown hair and a bald patch.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-928-6565.
