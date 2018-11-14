ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A barricaded man in Enfield has been taken into custody, according to police.
SWAT was involved in a standoff with the man Tuesday evening into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
The man was taken into custody shortly after 6 a.m.
Chief Alaric Fox said the suspect fired up to five shots at law enforcement officers from inside a home on Shaker Road around 1 a.m.
Fox said the person was unwilling to come to the door when police attempted to serve an arrest warrant at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident where the suspect allegedly aimed a handgun at a person's head and cocked the gun.
There are no injuries.
The Enfield Police Department, North Central Emergency Services, and CREST are on scene trying to come to a peaceful resolution.
Residents were asked to shelter in place or evacuate.
Shaker Road is closed between Bacon Road and Candlewood Circle.
North Maple Street is closed between Armstrong Road and Moody Road.
This is a developing story, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
