GROTON, CT (WFSB) -- A teenager is facing charges, accused of falsely reporting a threat at a school in Groton Wednesday morning.
Police said an anonymous tip was received by school officials at Fitch High School that a student was in possession of a gun and a bomb.
An investigation later revealed the source of the threat, which was deemed not credible, as a juvenile.
The teen was arrested and charged with first-degree falsely reporting an incident, first-degree threatening, and second-degree breach of peace.
Police said there is no threat to the school.
