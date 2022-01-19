WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) - A teen arrested for attempting a car theft in Watertown told police it was his third time getting arrested this week.
Watertown police say they responded to the report of two suspicious males on Concord Drive attempting to steal a car Tuesday evening.
The suspects fled on foot after being confronted by the homeowner, police said.
Police say the males were then found in the area of Old Colony Drive by Officer Joe Nolan.
Officer Nolan engaged them in a foot pursuit before apprehending one of the suspects.
"The other escaped in a nearby get-away vehicle," Watertown police said.
Police say they attempted to stop the vehicle in a pursuit.
"The pursuit was terminated due to the reckless manner of operation, as per Connecticut law," police said.
The apprehended suspect, a 17-year-old from Meriden, told officers it was his third time getting arrested this week.
"This is a story repeating itself across our State," Watertown police said.
"The Watertown Police Department reminds all residents to be vigilant and to not hesitate in calling the police department if they see any suspicious activity," the department said.
