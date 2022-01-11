EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The East Hartford Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place near 25 West Brook Street on Jan. 9 around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old adult male with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead.
Police arrested a 15-year-old Hartford resident in connection to the shooting.
He is being held in state custody on a manslaughter charge, police said.
East Hartford Police Detectives are investigating this as a homicide.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640. Anonymous tips can be given by calling 860-289-9134.
