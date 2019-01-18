STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest has been made following a deadly crash that happened last September in Stamford.
The crash happened on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m., on Tresser Boulevard.
A motorcycle operator, identified as 26-year-old Rene A. Sandoval-Romero, died as a result of the crash.
Police said before the crash, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling west on Tresser Boulevard, intending to turn left onto Canal Street.
The motorcycle was traveling east on Tresser, intending to cross the intersection, when it collided with the the turning jeep.
Police have arrested the Jeep operator, identified as 18-year-old Justin Foley of Norwalk.
He was charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle and was released on a $10,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.