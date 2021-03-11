BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A 19-year-old has died after being struck by a car in Bristol Wednesday evening.
The crash happened near the intersection of Route 72 and Lincoln Avenue.
The teen who was struck was identified as Benjamin Guage, of Bristol. He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The road was closed for an extended period of time while police investigated the crash, but was reopened around 2 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-584-3033.
