NORWALK, CT (WFSB) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Norwalk where a teen died after being shot on Thursday afternoon.
The victim was identified as 19-year-old Timothy Cantey, of South Norwalk.
Police were called to Suncrest Road on Thursday afternoon for the report of a shooting.
Cantey was found at the scene and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died the next morning.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
A suspect has not yet been identified, but it is believed that this was a targeted incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwalk police at (203) 854-3190.
