FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An 18-year-old is facing charges after he allegedly stole nearly $10,000 worth of goods from JC Penney, after staying inside the store until it closed.
Police were called to JC Penney at the Westfarms Mall in Farmington around 2 a.m. on Friday for an activated burglar alarm.
When police arrived, a maintenance worker who was removing snow in the parking lot saw the teen wearing dark clothes, near a snow bank.
He had run off, but left a backpack in a snowbank.
An officer discovered the backpack was full of jewelry and watches, with JC Penney store tags still attached.
Officers later said the merchandise totaled about $9,900.
The teen, identified as Tarik Ousha Mathis, was found in the parking lot and was ultimately taken into custody.
Police said he hid in a storage room in the shoe department of JC Penney until he knew the store was closed.
Surveillance footage shows him entering the storage room around 7:30 p.m., and not exiting until 2 a.m.
Footage also showed him stealing a backpack and then filling it with watches and jewelry.
He was held on a $50,000 bond.
