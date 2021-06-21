DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A teenager was killed in a drive-by shooting that happened in Danbury on Sunday evening.
Police said they received multiple reports of gunshots coming from the area of Mill Ridge Road around 8 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Yhameek Johnson having been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
A suspect has not yet been identified, but the vehicle in question was described as a dark-colored SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-790-TIPS.
