DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- A teenager was taken to the hospital early Tuesday morning after being shot.
It happened in Derby around 1 a.m.
Police said the 17-year-old was shot several times while walking near Griffin Hospital.
He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Police are looking to identify a suspect at this time.
Anyone with information should call them at 203-735-7811.
