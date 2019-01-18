NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A man and 17-year-old girl were arrested for allegedly attacking a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver in New Britain.
Police said on Dec. 31, officers found a man heavily bleeding from his face in the area of North Street and Erwin Place.
The 38-year-old victim told police he was delivering pizzas when three males and one female attacked him.
The suspects stole the food he was delivering, his cell phone and an undetermined amount of cash.
Police said the victim suffered serious injuries to his eye and nose from the attacked.
Detectives determined one of the suspect was 18-year-old Carlos Irving Matias of Springfield, MA.
Matias was found in Springfield where he was detained until waived extradition and returned to New Britain.
On Thursday, Matias was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robber, assault, conspiracy to commit assault, larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.
He was held on a $200,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
The teen was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Police are still searching for the two other suspects involved in this case.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Britain police.
