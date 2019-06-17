NEW CANAAN, CT (WFSB) -- New Canaan police are searching for a teenager who was reported missing on Friday.
Police said 17-year-old Melissa Cheyenne Davis was reported missing by a family member she was visiting in New Canaan.
She is a resident of Old Fort, North Carolina and was visiting family members in CT, along with her parents and sibling.
She had last been seen on Thursday night, at the home she had been staying at.
Police said it is possible Davis is still in the Fairfield County area, or possibly New York City.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-505-1332 or 203-594-3502.
Police said this missing persons case is not connected to the case of missing mom Jennifer Farber Dulos.
