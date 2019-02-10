NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the foot on Sunday afternoon in New Haven.
Police said the 16-year-old boy was shot on Quinnipiac Avenue, between Essex Street and Foxon Street, just after 1 p.m.
Police said the teen’s injury is non-life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.
Those with information on the shooting are asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.