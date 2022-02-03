MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police in Manchester are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday evening.
Police said the pedestrian was struck in the area of Hilliard Street and New State Road.
Responding personnel arrived and found a 15-year old female pedestrian in the roadway suffering significant life-threatening injuries.
Emergency medical care was given to her on-scene and she was transported to CT Children’s Medical Center in Hartford by ambulance.
The vehicle that struck the pedestrian had been traveling northbound on New State Rd and was located a short distance from the initial scene.
The operator was identified as an 81-year-old male from Manchester. He was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.
This incident remains currently under investigation by the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit and the Metro Traffic Services Crash Reconstruction Team.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information should contact Ofc. Kevin Jackson at 860-533-8651
