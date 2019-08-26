STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were killed and four others were injured during a crash on Canal Street in Stamford Monday morning.
The crash was reported on Canal Street at Henry Street just after 2:30 a.m.
Police said a 2008 Nissan Altima hit two utility poles and knocked over both of them.
The Nissan came to a rest after hitting the second pole and had live electrical wires on the car.
Three of the six occupants of the car were able to get out while three remained trapped inside the car.
All six occupants were teenagers.
Due to the wires being energized, emergency crews had to wait for Eversource to de-energize the lines. Once the lines were removed, crews were able to remove two of the occupants.
The third occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as 19-year-old Kymoni Pollock of Stamford.
Five of the occupants were brought to Stamford Hospital. Three of them were transported in critical condition and two in serious condition.
The occupant in critical condition, identified as 18-year-old NiShawn Tolliver, died at the hospital.
The driver, 18-year-old Jerry Diaz, and 19-year-old passenger, Amaiya Challahan, remain in critical condition. The two other passengers, 19-year--old Erica Stephens and 20-year-old Alontia Moore, remain in serious condition.
Investigation revealed Diaz was driving southbound on Canal Street at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car.
Police said at this time, speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to contact Stamford Police at 203-977-4712.
