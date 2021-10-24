PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Two Plainfield teenagers were taken into custody on several charges after police say they paid a young girl to take explicit photos and videos of herself.
This investigation initially began back in late January when a concerned parent contacted police about an adult that threatened her, what was described as, minor child about receiving money for videos and pictures that they encouraged the child to take.
Those photos and videos would be then be sold to other adults.
It is unclear how much money the child was given.
Police identified 18-year-olds Stacia Sotiropoulos and Jaden Williams, both of Plainfield, as the culprits and executed a search and seizure warrant at their residence back in April.
A search of their home resulted in the seizure of electronic devices and an unspecified amount of drugs.
Both Sotiropoulos and Williams were arrested and charged this past Friday with employing a minor in obscene performance, obscenity, risk of injury to a minor, and promoting a minor in obscene material.
Sotiropoulos was also charged with second degree threatening.
Both were released on a $75,000 bond and are slated to be arraigned in Danielson Superior Court on November 15.
