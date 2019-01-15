HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police arrested a woman accused of sending a threatening email to three high school staff members on Monday.
Police arrested 21-year-old Ajaunna Laudat, of New Haven.
She was a “temporary contracted employee” at Hamden High School.
The emails were sent shortly before 10 a.m. on Monday.
The threat prompted all Hamden schools to be placed in a “stay put” mode on as a precaution where students remained in their classrooms.
Police said Laudat confessed to sending the emails, stating she did it because she wanted students to leave early.
She was charged with first-degree threatening, falsely reporting an incident, and second-degree breach of peace.
She was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court at the end of the month.
