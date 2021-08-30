HAMDEN (WFSB) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday involving a bus.
It happened around 10 in the morning in the area of Whitney Avenue and Huntington Circle.
According to police, a vehicle blew through a stop sign and turned in front of a CT Transit bus.
It's believed that the suspects had been stealing mail from a nearby mailbox prior to the crash.
The two passengers in the vehicle got out and fled on foot. Police later apprehended them.
One of the passengers was identified by police as Ali Sanoh, 21, from the Bronx, New York. He was charged with interfering with police and conspiracy to commit larceny.
He was given a court set bond of $25,000 and is slated to appear in Meriden Superior Court in late October.
Police have not identified the second suspect or the driver.
Additional arrests are expected to be made.
One of the suspects was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with minor injuries, while the driver was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
The driver of the bus is being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for minor injuries.
Two people were on board the bus at the time of the crash. Neither were injured.
Whitney Avenue near the Cheshire town line was closed in both directions while the traffic unit investigated the accident, but later reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.