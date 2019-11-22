WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Three people are facing charges after a car they were all in slammed into a Waterbury police vehicle on Thursday.
It happened in the area of North Walnut and Walnut streets where police witnessed a hand-to-hand drug transaction between a person on foot and someone inside a Toyota Camry.
When the driver, identified as 25-year-old Nicholas Daniels, saw the officers, he put the car in reverse, smashed into a cruiser, and just missed an officer who was on foot and had jumped out of the way.
Daniels was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun and crack cocaine. He was also wanted in connection with a shooting that happened last month.
He’s facing several charges, including carrying a pistol without a permit, assault on a police officer, and possession of narcotics in a school zone.
Also inside the car were Brenda Canady and Gregory Hadley, who were both arrested. Canady was charged with interfering with a police officer and Hadley was charged with third-degree criminal trespass.
