LISBON, CT (WFSB) -- Connecticut State Police arrested three people after shots were fired in Lisbon Wednesday morning.
A man told police that shots were fired in his direction a little before 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
The shots were reportedly fired in the area of Ross Hill Road.
While responding, troopers found an individual fitting the description of the suspect speeding away in a car.
Ultimately, troopers were able to stop the car and detained three suspects.
The suspects have been identified as the driver, Mark Brown, and two passengers, Tony Smith and Danny Rhodes.
Ross Hill Road was closed but has since been reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.